Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - The newest senior noncommissioned officers of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force raises their glasses in a celebratory toast during the medallion ceremony before the induction ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, on Oct. 10, 2024. The induction ceremony celebrates the transition of noncommissioned officers to senior leadership, acknowledging their increased responsibility and leadership role within the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)