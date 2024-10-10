Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie A. Cates, Third Air Force command chief, speaks during the 2024 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. Cates served as the guest speaker at the induction ceremony, an event that celebrates the transition of noncommissioned officers to senior leadership, acknowledging their increased responsibility and leadership role within the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Air Force
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    Space Force

