    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - Senior noncommissioned officers are identified by the medallions they wore around their necks during the induction ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community celebrates 147 NCOs with their transition to senior leadership, recognizing the increased responsibility and influence they will now have within both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8697893
    VIRIN: 241010-F-IT949-1007
    Resolution: 6462x4003
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Air Force
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    Space Force

