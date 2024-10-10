Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - Senior noncommissioned officers are identified by the medallions they wore around their necks during the induction ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community celebrates 147 NCOs with their transition to senior leadership, recognizing the increased responsibility and influence they will now have within both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)