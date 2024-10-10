Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - Mementos engraved with each senior noncommissioned officers’ line number is presented during the induction ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Oct. 10, 2024. The ceremony is a traditional rite of passage used by SNCOs to convey the special pride felt when newly promoted sergeants enter the highest echelon of the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Location: VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    Space Force

