Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - Mementos engraved with each senior noncommissioned officers’ line number is presented during the induction ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Oct. 10, 2024. The ceremony is a traditional rite of passage used by SNCOs to convey the special pride felt when newly promoted sergeants enter the highest echelon of the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)