AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

Hon. Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Gen James Rainy, Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Adam Bry, Co-founder and CEO, Skydio are panelists during the AUSA Military Enabling Transformation Fourm at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)
Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 15:23
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
