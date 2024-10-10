Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation [Image 10 of 10]

    AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Adam Bry, Co-Founder and CEO, Skydio, Addresses the responds to a question audience members posed during the Enabling Transformation AUSA Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 15:23
    Photo ID: 8697299
    VIRIN: 241014-A-KH850-1010
    Resolution: 6023x4316
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    AUSA24

