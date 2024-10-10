AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam Bry, Co-Founder and CEO, Skydio, Addresses the responds to a question audience members posed during the Enabling Transformation AUSA Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)