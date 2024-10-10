AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Audience members listen during the Enabling Transformation forum in support of the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)