USA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

The Hon. Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army Acquisition,Logistics and Technology and Army acquisition executives, addresses panel members during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)