    USA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation [Image 3 of 10]

    USA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Hon. Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army Acquisition,Logistics and Technology and Army acquisition executives, addresses panel members during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)

