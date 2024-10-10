Gen. James Rainey, Commanding General Army Futures Command, Addresses the audience members during AUSA Enabling Transformation Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8697294
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-KH850-1009
|Resolution:
|5156x4257
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.