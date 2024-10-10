AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum 1 Enabling Transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. James Rainey, Commanding General Army Futures Command, Addresses the audience and panel members during AUSA Enabling Transformation Contemporary Military Forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14, The topic of the seminar was enabling transformation thoughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)