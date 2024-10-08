Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary [Image 10 of 10]

    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock Airmen prepare for a commemorative ruck march at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. The Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people and changed the world as we knew it. President George W. Bush led the national response in the uncertain days after the attacks, comforted a grieving nation and demonstrated to the world the strength of American resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

