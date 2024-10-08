Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Little Rock Airmen stand at ease during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. For months following Sept. 11, 2001, people came together to grieve family, friends and strangers. More than 20 years later, we still do. Sometimes called “Patriot Day” or “Day of Remembrance”, September 11 has become an annual day for many Americans to remember, reflect, honor and mourn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)