    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary [Image 7 of 10]

    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Shaw Sneed, 19th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, honors first responders with an End of Watch call during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. For months following Sept. 11, 2001, people came together to grieve family, friends and strangers. More than 20 years later, we still do. Sometimes called “Patriot Day” or “Day of Remembrance”, September 11 has become an annual day for many Americans to remember, reflect, honor and mourn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    TAGS

    9/11 Memorial
    Team Little Rock
    Commemorative Ruck

