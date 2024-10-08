Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Little Rock Airmen participate in a commemorative ruck march at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world watched as two jetliners slammed into New York City's World Trade Center while another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Passengers onboard a fourth airplane averted even more destruction by trying to regain control of their airplane, which was intended to hit either the White House or U.S. Capitol. As a result, the hijackers crashed it in a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)