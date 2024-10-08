Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Little Rock Airmen participate in a commemorative ruck march at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people and changed the world as we knew it. President George W. Bush led the national response in the uncertain days after the attacks, comforted a grieving nation and demonstrated to the world the strength of American resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)