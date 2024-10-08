Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary [Image 8 of 10]

    Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. flag is placed at half-staff during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world watched as two jetliners slammed into New York City's World Trade Center while another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

