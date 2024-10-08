The U.S. flag is placed at half-staff during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world watched as two jetliners slammed into New York City's World Trade Center while another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8689866
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-TH245-1016
|Resolution:
|4643x3089
|Size:
|685.18 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.