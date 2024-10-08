Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. flag is placed at half-staff during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world watched as two jetliners slammed into New York City's World Trade Center while another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)