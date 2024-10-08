Team Little Rock commemorates 9/11 on 23rd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Darian Cornelius, 19th Operations Group chaplain, speaks during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 11, 2024. Sometimes called “Patriot Day” or “Day of Remembrance”, September 11 has become an annual day for many Americans to remember, reflect, honor and mourn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)