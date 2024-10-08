Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron answer Aviano Elementary School students’ questions about fire safety at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 7, 2024. The fire department kicked off fire prevention week by teaching students about fire safety and what it takes to execute a fire rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)