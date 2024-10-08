Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, right, and Tanilla McDaniel, 31st Force Support Squadron reference librarian, read to children at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The books were all themed around firefighting in celebration of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 03:39
    Photo ID: 8686926
    VIRIN: 241008-F-QC626-1007
    Resolution: 3820x2542
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24
    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky the Fire Dog
    31st CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download