Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, gives the crowd a thumbs up during storytime at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The books were all themed around firefighting in celebration of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8686927
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-QC626-1070
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.