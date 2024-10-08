Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, gives the crowd a thumbs up during storytime at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The books were all themed around firefighting in celebration of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)