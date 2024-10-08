Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Aviano Elementary School pose with firefighters from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 7, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)