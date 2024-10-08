Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 7 of 8]

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Students from Aviano Elementary School pose with firefighters from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 7, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 03:39
    Photo ID: 8686947
    VIRIN: 241007-F-SQ839-1996
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky the Fire Dog
    31st CES

