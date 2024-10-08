Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Tanilla McDaniel, 31st Force Support Squadron reference librarian, Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, and Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hubbard, 31st CES firefighter, sing nursery rhymes with children during storytime at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)