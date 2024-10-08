Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, left, receives a high five from a child attending storytime at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)