Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, left, receives a high five from a child attending storytime at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8686925
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-QC626-1072
|Resolution:
|3608x2401
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.