Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, inspects the safety hats of students from Aviano Elementary School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 7, 2024. The fire department kicked off Fire Prevention Week by teaching students about fire safety and what it takes to execute a fire rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)