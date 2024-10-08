Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24 [Image 5 of 8]

    Sparky kicks off Fire Prevention Week 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, inspects the safety hats of students from Aviano Elementary School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 7, 2024. The fire department kicked off Fire Prevention Week by teaching students about fire safety and what it takes to execute a fire rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky the Fire Dog
    31st CES

