    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 6 of 7]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership pose for a group photo during a Fire proclamation Week signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation on Oct. 9th, with the week it falls under designated Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    VIRIN: 241006-F-LY429-1156
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Fire
    CENTCOM
    CES
    Fire prevention
    AFCENT
    USAF

