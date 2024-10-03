Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership pose for a group photo during a Fire proclamation Week signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation on Oct. 9th, with the week it falls under designated Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo)