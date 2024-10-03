Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil engineering Squadron stands in formation during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. Throughout Fire Prevention Week, 379th ECES will host information booths with fire safety handouts, conduct a fire department open house and hold a fire muster competition. (U.S. Air Force photo)