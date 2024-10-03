U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, shakes hands with a 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron member during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. The week was designated to increase fire safety education and raise awareness while also promoting fire prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo)
