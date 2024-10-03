Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 7 of 7]

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, shakes hands with a 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron member during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. The week was designated to increase fire safety education and raise awareness while also promoting fire prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8680629
    VIRIN: 241006-F-LY429-1165
    Resolution: 4212x2464
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    CENTCOM
    CES
    Fire prevention
    AFCENT
    USAF

