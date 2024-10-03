Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing stand in formation during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” aimed to increase awareness of preventable fires. (U.S. Air Force photo)