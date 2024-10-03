Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing stand in formation during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” aimed to increase awareness of preventable fires. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8680626
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-LY429-1087
|Resolution:
|5684x3197
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.