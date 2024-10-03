Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. Fire Prevention Week has a history dating back to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, a fire that resulted in widespread destruction and the loss of hundreds of lives. (U.S. Air Force photo)