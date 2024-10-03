Sparky the Fire Dog, the mascot for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses for a photo during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. To initiate Fire Prevention Week, the 379th ECES held a proclamation signing event, aiming to increase awareness of preventable fires and educate the installation about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)
