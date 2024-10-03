Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Sparky the Fire Dog, the mascot for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses for a photo during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. To initiate Fire Prevention Week, the 379th ECES held a proclamation signing event, aiming to increase awareness of preventable fires and educate the installation about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8680624
    VIRIN: 241006-F-LY429-1065
    Resolution: 4483x2522
    Size: 980.25 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing
    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    CENTCOM
    CES
    Fire prevention
    AFCENT
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download