Sparky the Fire Dog, the mascot for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses for a photo during a Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. To initiate Fire Prevention Week, the 379th ECES held a proclamation signing event, aiming to increase awareness of preventable fires and educate the installation about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)