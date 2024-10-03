U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. The fire proclamation signing is an annual event conducted to demonstrate the commander’s commitment to increasing the installation’s education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8680625
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-LY429-1124
|Resolution:
|3070x1727
|Size:
|774.12 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.