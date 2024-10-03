Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2024. The fire proclamation signing is an annual event conducted to demonstrate the commander’s commitment to increasing the installation’s education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)