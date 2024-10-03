62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three C-17 Globemaster IIIs sit lined up on the flightline at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 4, 2024, during Exercise Rainier War 25A. These aircraft play a crucial role in rapidly transporting personnel and cargo, demonstrating the 62d Airlift Wing's commitment to readiness and joint force operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)