    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Three C-17 Globemaster IIIs sit lined up on the flightline at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 4, 2024, during Exercise Rainier War 25A. These aircraft play a crucial role in rapidly transporting personnel and cargo, demonstrating the 62d Airlift Wing's commitment to readiness and joint force operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8680566
    VIRIN: 241004-F-VE343-2003
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
    This work, 62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

