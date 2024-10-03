62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first C-17 Globemaster III lands on the Kalaeloa, Hawaii, flightline as part of Exercise Rainier War 25A, Oct. 4, 2024. This exercise highlights the 62d Airlift Wing's rapid deployment capabilities in conjunction with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's commitment to operational readiness in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)