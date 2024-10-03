62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft are seen on the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flightline, with one aircraft in the air, conducting operations in support of Exercise Rainier War 25A, Oct. 4, 2024. This exercise highlights the 62d Airlift Wing's capability to rapidly project power and sustain operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, reinforcing the commitment to joint readiness and strategic partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)
