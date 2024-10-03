Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft are seen on the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flightline, with one aircraft in the air, conducting operations in support of Exercise Rainier War 25A, Oct. 4, 2024. This exercise highlights the 62d Airlift Wing's capability to rapidly project power and sustain operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, reinforcing the commitment to joint readiness and strategic partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    This work, 62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

