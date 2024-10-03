62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

KALAELOA, Hawaii — On Oct. 4, 2024, in a demonstration of agility and readiness, the 62d Airlift Wing successfully executed a rapid deployment during the Rainier War 25A exercise, showcasing its ability to explode into theater within hours of notification. This exercise, taking place in conjunction with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, marks a significant step in the Air Force's re-optimization for the Great Power Competition.



The Rainier War 25A exercise, is designed to evaluate the capabilities of the 62d AW, 446th AW, and 627th Air Base Group to generate, employ, and sustain operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations. The exercise emphasizes maintaining wartime operational tempos and effective command and control across multiple geographic locations, vital for modern military engagements.



“At the direction of our senior leaders, the 62d Airlift Wing is prioritizing high-end joint training ensuring we’re ready for the most difficult missions we could be tasked with,” said Col. John Berger, acting commander of the 62d AW. “Rainier War 25A EXPLODIO is a perfect example of this type of training where we’re demonstrating our ability to rapidly project power into the Pacific theater. This enables the joint force to maneuver to a position of advantage and deter or defeat potential adversaries.”



The 62d AW's participation in this exercise underscores the urgency of reoptimizing the Air Force for the Great Power Competition. As challenges from near-peer adversaries grow, the Air Force is committed to enhancing its operational readiness and capabilities through rigorous training and exercises like Rainier War 25A.



The integration with JPMRC 25-01 is crucial. Headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, JPMRC is the Army's premier Regional Combat Training Center in the Indo-Pacific, designed to generate military readiness and maintain a persistent presence in the region. The current rotation, scheduled from October 7-16, 2024, will provide participating units with realistic training in jungle and archipelagic conditions, essential for operational success in potential crisis scenarios.



“The collaboration and synchronization between the Army and Air Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is unparalleled,” stated Berger. “Rainier War-JPMRC is another opportunity for us to hone our warfighting skills in the Pacific theater.”



Rainier War 25A will not only test the 62d AW's capabilities but also serve as a platform for partnership and transformation. This year’s iteration of JPMRC includes participation from multiple U.S. joint components and international allies, emphasizing the importance of collaborative training and experimentation in maintaining operational superiority.



As the 62d AW continues to adapt to the evolving strategic landscape, exercises like Rainier War 25A are integral to fostering a culture of readiness and resilience. With each successful deployment, the wing solidifies its position as a critical component of America's airlift capability and its commitment to safeguarding national security interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2024 Date Posted: 10.06.2024 02:03 Story ID: 482609 Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise, by SrA Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.