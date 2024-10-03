62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kourtney Cryder, a pilot from the 7th Airlift Squadron, gazes out the cockpit window as the C-17 approaches Kalaeloa, Hawaii, during Exercise Rainier War 25A on Oct. 4, 2024. The exercise highlights the Air Force's rapid response capabilities in conjunction with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, showcasing the importance of operational readiness in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)