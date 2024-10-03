Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Two of the four C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 7th Airlift Squadron taxi onto the Kalaeloa, Hawaii, flightline during a simulated deployment for Exercise Rainier War 25A on Oct. 4, 2024. This exercise highlights the Air Force's commitment to rapid global mobility and the importance of joint training with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in maintaining readiness in the U.S. Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8680564
    VIRIN: 241004-F-GH619-1012
    Resolution: 2757x1838
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
    This work, 62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

    CUT
    EXPEDITE
    JPMRC
    LetsGo
    TogetherWeDeliver
    7AS

