62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise

Two of the four C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 7th Airlift Squadron taxi onto the Kalaeloa, Hawaii, flightline during a simulated deployment for Exercise Rainier War 25A on Oct. 4, 2024. This exercise highlights the Air Force's commitment to rapid global mobility and the importance of joint training with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in maintaining readiness in the U.S. Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)