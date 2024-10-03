A C-17 Globemaster III is shown on the Kalaeloa, Hawaii, flightline Oct. 4, 2024, during Exercise Rainier War 25A. This exercise showcases the 62d Airlift Wing's rapid deployment capabilities and their commitment to maintaining operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. The C-17 is pivotal in transporting personnel and cargo, supporting the joint force's mission. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8680565
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-VE343-2002
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
62d Airlift Wing Explodes into Pacific Theater for Rainier War 25A Exercise
