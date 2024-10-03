240927-N-IL330-1302
Command Master Chief LaToyna Grace, the command master chief aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), delivers remarks during the ship’s Chief Pinning Ceremony, September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8677553
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-IL330-1302
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.