USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney

240927-N-IL330-1230

Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer march while singing “Anchors Aweigh” during the ship’s Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)