    USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240927-N-IL330-1230
    Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer march while singing “Anchors Aweigh” during the ship’s Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

