USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney

240927-N-IL330-1599

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers stand in formation during the Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)