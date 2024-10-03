USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-IL330-1487

Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate’s (Fuels) Quinton Smith, from Orlando, Florida, receives his Chief Petty Officer anchors during the Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)