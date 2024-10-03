USS Tripoli Sailors Preform ship maintenance

240926-N-CO542-1044
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Moulaye Haidara, from Mali, West Africa, polishes padeyes in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
