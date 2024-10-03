USS Tripoli Holds Chief pinning ceremoney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-IL330-1536

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Heath Gregory, from Apalachin, New York, receives his Chief Petty Officer Anchors during the Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)