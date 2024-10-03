USS Tripoli Sailors Preform ship maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240926-N-CO542-1016



Airman Taliyah Bridges, from White Plains, Maryland, polishes padeyes in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)