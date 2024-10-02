U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and a Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN specialist walk out of the Confidence Chamber during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. The purpose of the confidence chamber was to train soldiers to trust and effectively use their protective gear in chemical environments, helping them stay calm and safe in dangerous situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)