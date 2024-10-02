Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Everage and Spc. Mirleine Desir, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct a CBRN detection test during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. CBRN detection test allowed Soldiers to identify harmful chemicals, biological agents, or radiation in the environment, helping them protect themselves and complete their mission safely. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8675457
    VIRIN: 241002-A-HY112-1233
    Resolution: 1261x1009
    Size: 847.73 KB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training
    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    10thMTNDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download