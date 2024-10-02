U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Everage and Spc. Mirleine Desir, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct a CBRN detection test during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. CBRN detection test allowed Soldiers to identify harmful chemicals, biological agents, or radiation in the environment, helping them protect themselves and complete their mission safely. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)