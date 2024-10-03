Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Alliances: CBRN Training at Novo Selo

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

    U.S. Army chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.03.2024

    Story by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists from the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), and the Bulgarian Armed Forces collaborated in a multinational training exercise Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2024. The goal of the training was to identify individual participant’s strengths and weaknesses, explore the unique skills each military can contribute, and enhance teamwork to become a more effective force.

    During the training, participants navigated a confidence chamber, operated drones for reconnaissance, detonated a Bulgarian smoke canister, conducted chemical agent and radiation detection tests, performed sampling missions, exchanged equipment knowledge to showcase capabilities, and submitted a CBRN 3 report with their findings and coordinates via radio to higher echelons. They also conducted decontamination procedures to ensure safety.

    A CBRN 3 report is a military document that gives important information about CBRN threats. It is used to alert other units and leaders about where and when the threat happened, what type of hazard it is, and how large the affected area is. These reports help military leaders make decisions to keep their service members safe.

    "We know how we fight and train, but we aren't always the only ones in the fight,” said 1st Lt. Nicholas Williams, a platoon leader with 317th BEB. “Knowing that we have partner forces with capabilities that may bridge the gaps where we fall short is reassuring."

    Bulgarian 2nd Lt. Teodor Petrov, the officer-in-charge of a Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN reconnaissance platoon, echoed Williams's sentiments. "Nations need to remain flexible to work well together and share experiences,” he said. “By coming together, we can learn from one another, whether it’s through picking up new languages or understanding different cultures, which helps build stronger connections."

    Throughout the training, participants conducted reconnaissance missions to identify contamination and assess its extent. They employed detection equipment, analyzed weather data, and utilized their knowledge of various agents that could cause contamination.

    "Our biggest accomplishment so far has been interoperability and understanding each other's capabilities,” said Williams. “We know how we can improve our training based on what we've observed. Even though there's a language barrier, the Bulgarian forces have been welcoming and professional. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how smoothly we’ve been able to work together, and they’re always eager to demonstrate their capabilities on missions."

    Military CBRN units are essential for protecting Soldiers and civilians from dangerous threats such as harmful chemicals, deadly viruses, radiation, or nuclear attacks. These units are trained to handle emergencies that may exceed the capabilities of regular Soldiers. They ensure safety, manage hazardous materials, and help prevent the spread of contamination during missions or disasters. Training like this ensures that U.S. service members with V Corps — the Army’s only forward deployed warfighting headquarters — can work alongside partners and allies during training and real-world missions.

