    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Williams, Chemical Reconnaissance Platoon Leader for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) unit, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), gives a brief rundown of the day’s schedule to his Soldiers during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. Regular CBRN training keeps Soldiers ready to quickly detect and respond to CBRN threats, ensuring they can protect themselves and others in dangerous situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

