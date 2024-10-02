U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Everage and Spc. Mirleine Desir, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), report their findings and coordinates over the radio during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. This training helped the U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces learn about each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and the special skills they can use in a fight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)